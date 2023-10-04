We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dove Time to Pamper Collection with Wax Burner & Melts Gift Set

Know someone who’s into confidence-inspiring and natural beauty in a big way? You’ve just found the perfect gift for her. Dove believes that beauty is not defined by shape, size or colour. It’s about feeling like the best version of yourself: Authentic. Unique. Real. That’s why this Dove Time to Pamper Collection Gift Set features two Dove products and a unique wax burner with wax melts to take her to a whole new level of relaxation. Dove Caring Bath Soak 450 ml delivers an indulgent bath experience that will leave her skin feeling renewed, soft and smooth with a delicate shea butter & vanilla fragrance. With a soothing scent and a light, soft feel, Dove Body Love Pampering Lotion 250 ml not only moisturises the skin's outer layer but also acts as an indulgent body cream that delivers deep nourishment for lasting beautifully soft and smooth skin. With a relaxing fragrance, it deeply moisturises the skin from head to toe for a luxuriously pampering experience. Packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box, this set contains the perfect gifts for her on any occasion. Help her look and feel her best no matter the occasion with this selection of pampering gifts from Dove.
Treat your loved one to the Dove Time to Pamper Collection Gift Set, featuring two gifts for her, a wax burner and wax meltsDove Caring Bath Soak 450 ml will leave her skin feeling renewed, soft and smooth, with a delicate fragrance, working as a moisturiser to leave her skin feeling cared forWith a soothing scent and its light, soft feel, Dove Body Love Pampering Care Body Lotion 250 ml moisturises the skin, leaving behind a gentle shea butter & vanilla fragranceEach product in this gift set features a caring formula that will leave her with soft, smooth skinThis gift set features a unique wax burner with wax melts to take her to a whole new level of relaxationDove gift sets are beautifully packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box

Ingredients

DOVE LOTION SHEA BUTTER 250ml Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Stearic Acid, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Petrolatum, Glyceryl Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Parfum, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Stearamide AMP, Carbomer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Coumarin. DOVE BATH SHEA BUTTER & VANILLA 450ml Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Parfum, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Hydroxide, Glycol Stearate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Tetrasodium EDTA, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140

