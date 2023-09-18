We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 9 Christmas Cupcakes

Tesco 9 Christmas Cupcakes

£5.00

£0.56/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One snowman cupcake
Energy
1102kJ
263kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
13.2g

high

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.7g

high

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
26.3g

high

29%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1933kJ / 462kcal

3 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes filled with strawberry jam, topped with vanilla flavour frosting and sugar decorations. 3 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes filled with strawberry jam, topped with blue and white coloured vanilla flavour frosting and a sugar decoration. 3 Chocolate sponge cakes filled with chocolate flavoured sauce, topped with chocolate flavoured frosting and a sugar decoration.
A lovely selection of seasonal sweet treats. Vanilla flavour sponge filled with fruity strawberry jam, and chocolate sponge filled with rich chocolate sauce. Decorated with festive toppingsSweetly frosted Soft sponge with gooey hidden centres

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Servings

One sprinkle cupcake,One penguin cupcake,One snowman cupcake
Energy
1063kJ
254kcal
984kJ
235kcal
1102kJ
263kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
12.3g
12.0g
13.2g

high

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g
3.5g
3.7g

high

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
24.1g
20.4g
26.3g

high

29%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g
0.06g
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1832kJ / 437kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Frosting (40%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Palm Kernel Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Spirulina Concentrate, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax).

,

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (35%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Lecithins), Palm Oil, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Trehalose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Colours (Riboflavin, Vegetable Carbon, Beetroot Red).

,

INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Frosting (20%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Blue Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (20%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirulina Concentrate, Apple Concentrate], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Flavouring, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Lecithins), Trehalose, Colours (Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Vegetable Carbon, Beetroot Red), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Spirulina Concentrate.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sprinkle cupcake (58g)Per 100gOne penguin cupcake (53g)
Energy1832kJ / 437kcal1063kJ / 254kcal1856kJ / 444kcal984kJ / 235kcal
Fat21.3g12.3g22.7g12.0g
Saturates4.8g2.8g6.5g3.5g
Carbohydrate58.4g33.8g55.0g29.2g
Sugars41.5g24.1g38.6g20.4g
Fibre0.5g0.3g2.0g1.0g
Protein2.9g1.7g3.8g2.0g
Salt0.16g0.09g0.12g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

