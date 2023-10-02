TGI Fridays Chocolate Honeycomb Cake

Caramel Honeycomb Dessert Cake - Caramel flavour sponge topped with a cream cheese frosting, decorated with caramel and chocolate flavour sauce with chocolate covered honeycomb pieces.

Caramel flavour sponge topped with a cream cheese frosting, decorated with caramel and chocolate flavour sauce, finished with a sprinkling of chocolate covered honeycomb pieces.

Deliciously top loaded treat cake Perfect with Ice Cream Hydrogenated vegetable oil free Hand decorated No artificial colours or flavours Suitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Unsalted Butter (Milk), Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Brown Sugar, Chocolate Coated Honeycomb Pieces (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Water, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Caramel Sauce (Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Pea Protein, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup), Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring

Allergy Information

Also may contain traces of Nuts. This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This cake provides approx 8 servings

Preparation and Usage

Care, Serving Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake in the foil tray on a firm surface. Before cutting cake, slide the knife between cake and edge of foil to release from tray edge. Hold the tray and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. Decant from foil tray carefully.

