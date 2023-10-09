Tesco Finest Easy Carve Duck with Pork, Orange & Maple Stuffing & Spiced Orange Glaze 1.6kg (Serves 6)

Partially deboned duck filled with a pork, orange and maple stuffing with a sachet of orange and maple glaze.

A rich and tender whole British duck, hand prepared and filled with a stuffing of gluten free pork, orange and maple syrup. Served with an irresistibly sticky orange and maple glaze, this wonderful centrepiece is partly deboned for easier carving. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Succulent & Sweet Whole British Duck, hand prepared and stuffed with British Pork, Orange & Maple with a Spiced Orange Glaze to finish.

Pack size: 1.6KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck (79%), Pork, Orange and Maple Stuffing [Pork, Orange Zest, Water, Maple Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Rice Flour, Sugar, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Cranberry, Onion, Maize Flour, Orange Pulp, Thyme, Sea Salt, Dried Cranberry, Emulsifier (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Cornflour, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Clove, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Disodium Citrate), Bitter Orange Oil], Spiced Orange Glaze [Water, Maple Syrup, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Clementine Juice, Cornflour, Orange Peel, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cinnamon, Nutmeg].

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British duck and pork.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

1.6kg