We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Easy Carve Duck with Pork, Orange & Maple Stuffing & Spiced Orange Glaze 1.6kg (Serves 6)

Tesco Finest Easy Carve Duck with Pork, Orange & Maple Stuffing & Spiced Orange Glaze 1.6kg (Serves 6)

No ratings yet
Write a review

£34.00

£21.25/kg

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 150g
Energy
1509kJ
362kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
22.5g

high

32%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.9g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.4g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.78g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1006kJ / 241kcal

Partially deboned duck filled with a pork, orange and maple stuffing with a sachet of orange and maple glaze.
A rich and tender whole British duck, hand prepared and filled with a stuffing of gluten free pork, orange and maple syrup. Served with an irresistibly sticky orange and maple glaze, this wonderful centrepiece is partly deboned for easier carving. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.Succulent & Sweet Whole British Duck, hand prepared and stuffed with British Pork, Orange & Maple with a Spiced Orange Glaze to finish.
Pack size: 1.6KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck (79%), Pork, Orange and Maple Stuffing [Pork, Orange Zest, Water, Maple Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Rice Flour, Sugar, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Cranberry, Onion, Maize Flour, Orange Pulp, Thyme, Sea Salt, Dried Cranberry, Emulsifier (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Cornflour, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Clove, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Disodium Citrate), Bitter Orange Oil], Spiced Orange Glaze [Water, Maple Syrup, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Clementine Juice, Cornflour, Orange Peel, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cinnamon, Nutmeg].

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British duck and pork.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

1.6kg

View all Festive Food to Order Mains

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here