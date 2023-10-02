TGI Fridays S'mores Crunch Sundae Cake

Chocolate sponge topped with a speculoos cream, decorated with dark chocolate shavings, milk chocolate biscuit shortcake, marshmallows and speculoos sauce.

Chocolate sponge with a speculoos cream, decorated with chocolate shavings, chocolate biscuit shortcake, marshmallows and speculoos sauce.

Deliciously top loaded treat cake Perfect with Ice Cream Hydrogenated vegetable oil free Hand decorated No artificial colours or flavours

Ingredients

Sugar, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Iron, Thiamin, Nicotinic Acid, Calcium Carbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Speculoos Sauce (8%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Invert Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar, Skimmed Condensed Milk (Milk), Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Caramel, Flavouring, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)), Butter (Milk), Egg, Mini Marshmallows (5%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pork Gelatine, Maize Starch, Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate Shortcake (2%) (Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Shortcake Biscuit (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Invert Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Sucrose, Honey), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White, Caramel Sauce (Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Fructose, Caramel (Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)), Dark Chocolate Shavings (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract), Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

Also may contain traces of Nuts. This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This cake provides approx 8 servings

Preparation and Usage

Care, Serving and Storage Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake in the foil tray on a firm surface. Before cutting cake, slide the knife between cake and edge of foil to release from tray edge. Hold the tray and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. Decant from foil tray carefully.

