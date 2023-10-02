We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
TGI Fridays S'mores Crunch Sundae Cake

TGI Fridays S'mores Crunch Sundae Cake

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.00

£5.00/each

Chocolate sponge topped with a speculoos cream, decorated with dark chocolate shavings, milk chocolate biscuit shortcake, marshmallows and speculoos sauce.
Chocolate sponge with a speculoos cream, decorated with chocolate shavings, chocolate biscuit shortcake, marshmallows and speculoos sauce.
© The TGI Fridays trademarks and logo are the property of TGI Fridays Franchisor, LLC used under license by Finsbury Food Group.
Deliciously top loaded treat cakePerfect with Ice CreamHydrogenated vegetable oil freeHand decoratedNo artificial colours or flavours

Ingredients

Sugar, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Iron, Thiamin, Nicotinic Acid, Calcium Carbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Speculoos Sauce (8%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Invert Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar, Skimmed Condensed Milk (Milk), Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Caramel, Flavouring, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)), Butter (Milk), Egg, Mini Marshmallows (5%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pork Gelatine, Maize Starch, Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate Shortcake (2%) (Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Shortcake Biscuit (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Invert Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Sucrose, Honey), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White, Caramel Sauce (Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Fructose, Caramel (Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)), Dark Chocolate Shavings (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract), Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

Also may contain traces of Nuts. This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This cake provides approx 8 servings

Preparation and Usage

Care, Serving and StorageRemove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake in the foil tray on a firm surface. Before cutting cake, slide the knife between cake and edge of foil to release from tray edge. Hold the tray and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. Decant from foil tray carefully.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

View all Large Sharing Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here