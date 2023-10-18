GINSTERS CHICKEN FAJITA SLICE 170G

100% British chicken cooked in a smoky sauce with peppers and onions, all encased in golden baked puff pastry and topped with a paprika and parsley crumb.

Our expert chefs have created this sizzling mexican recipe using tender 100% British chicken cooked in a smoky sauce with sweet peppers and sliced onions, all encased in golden baked puff pastry with a paprika and parsley crumb topping for a delicious winter warmer slice. - Made with 100% British beef - We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours, or preservatives) - I am ready to eat cold, but I’m even better if you warm me up in an oven (15-20 mins) or air fryer (8-11 mins) - Suitable for home freezing if you want to enjoy me later - We only use sustainably sourced palm oil (RSPO certified) Leave a review and let us know your thoughts on our Limited Edition Chicken Fajita Slice.

At Ginsters, dedication to quality is in everything we do. We only use 100% British meat and source our vegetables locally, where possible, never adding any artificial additives, colours or flavours. With over 50 years of craft and expertise in baking, our chefs are passionate about creating the best recipes. Whether that's the nation's favourite original Cornish Pasty, or our world flavour inspired bakes range, we want everyone to enjoy that unmistakable Ginsters tastiness.

100% British chicken

Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Chicken (20%), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Onion, Tomato, Cornflour, Egg, Rice Flour, Sugar, Milk, Salt, Gram Flour, Onion Powder, Coriander, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, Paprika, Cayenne Chilli, Lemon Zest, Applewood Smoked Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Oak Smoked Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Mustard Powder, Black Pepper, Parsley, Ginger, Natural Flavouring, Dextrose

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

170g ℮