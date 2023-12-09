We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Unearthed Stuffed Pepper Platter 210g

Unearthed Stuffed Pepper Platter 210g

5(1)
Write a review

£4.50

£2.14/100g

Mixed peppers stuffed with cream cheese1p from every pack supportsAction Against HungerRegistered Charity no. 1047501
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Discover a World of FlavourSweet & fieryMade for Sharing!A Sweet & Spicy Pepper Mix, Stuffed with Delicious Cream CheeseChilli rating - 1
Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

Cream Cheese Filling (49%) (Milk, Onion Extract, Salt, Starch, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Marinated Yellow Peppers (20%) (Yellow Peppers, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Marinated Green Peppers (16%) (Green Peppers, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite)), Marinated Red Pepper (13%) (Red Pepper, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid)), Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

May also contain Cereals containing Gluten, Mustard, Eggs, Nuts, Fish, Crustaceans, Sesame and Soya due to manufacturing methods. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

210g ℮

View all Olives, Antipasti & Tapas

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here