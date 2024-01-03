Properoni Pepperoni Hot Paprika Sliced 80g

Sliced Smoked Dry Cured Sausage, Spicy Visit www.properoni.co.uk for great recipe ideas.

Now you can experience the delicious, authentic flavour of award-winning, restaurant quality pepperoni at home. Made using just five store cupboard ingredients, Properoni® Hot Paprika Pepperoni uses prime cuts of pork, naturally cured and fermented.

Traditionally beechwood smoked and naturally cured with no nitrites, Properoni® is pepperoni made the proper way. Proudly made in Gyula, Hungary, home to the world's finest pepperoni for over 150 years. The unique flavour of Properoni® has been the choice of the UK's top restaurants and pizzerias since 1968. Try Our Delicious Recipes Properoni transforms a whole range of dishes from pizzas and pastas to risottos and salads.

Packed in a modified atmosphere.

Made the Proper Way Delicious on pizzas with pasta and so much more Great taste 2022 Authentically beechwood smoked Ready to Eat and Enjoy No nitrites, preservatives or additives High in protein Gluten free

Pack size: 80G

High in protein

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Hot Paprika, Chilli, Spices, Sugar, Made with 147g of raw Pork per 100g of finished product

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Net Contents

80g ℮

Additives