Tesco Plant Chef 2 Roasted Vegetable Parcels 300G

Roasted parsnip and carrot, kale and parsnip purée wrapped in puff pastry and topped with a horseradish crumb.

Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch. Hand wrapped Roast parsnip and carrot with mushrooms and kale

Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Parsnip (19%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Carrot (13%), Kale (13%), Palm Oil, Mushroom, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Apple, Onion, Garlic Purée, Salt, Herbs, Horseradish, Rice Flour, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Potato Starch, Red Pepper Flakes, Porcini Mushroom Powder, White Pepper, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Dextrose, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Maize Starch, Psyllium Husk Fibre.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g e