Tesco Plant Chef 2 Roasted Vegetable Parcels 300G

Tesco Plant Chef 2 Roasted Vegetable Parcels 300G

£4.50

£15.00/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One parcel
Energy
1454kJ
348kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
18.6g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.4g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.4g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.84g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1024kJ / 245kcal

Roasted parsnip and carrot, kale and parsnip purée wrapped in puff pastry and topped with a horseradish crumb.
Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.Hand wrapped Roast parsnip and carrot with mushrooms and kale
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Parsnip (19%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Carrot (13%), Kale (13%), Palm Oil, Mushroom, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Apple, Onion, Garlic Purée, Salt, Herbs, Horseradish, Rice Flour, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Potato Starch, Red Pepper Flakes, Porcini Mushroom Powder, White Pepper, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Dextrose, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Maize Starch, Psyllium Husk Fibre.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

