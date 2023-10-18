We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

5 Ingredients Mediterranean Jamie Oliver

5 Ingredients Mediterranean Jamie Oliver

THE BRAND NEW 5 INGREDIENTS COOKBOOK FROM JAMIE OLIVER5 Ingredients Mediterranean is everything people loved about the first book, but with the added va-va-voom of basing it on Jamie's lifelong travels around the Med.With over 125 utterly delicious, easy-to-follow recipes, it's all about making everyday cooking super-exciting, with minimal fuss - all while transporting you to sunnier climes.You'll find recipes to empower you to make incredibly delicious food, but without copious amounts of ingredients, long shopping lists or loads of washing up. 65% of the recipes are meat-free or meat-reduced, and all offer big, bold flavour.With chapters including Salads, Soups and Sarnies, Pasta, Veg, Pies and Parcels, Seafood, Fish, Chicken and Duck, Meat and Sweet Things, you'll find something for every day of the week, and every occasion.Dishes include:Tender smoky aubergineEpic prawns & beansRogue ratatouille risottoSizzling squidIsland saladHerby steak & crispy potatoesEasy fig tartJools' chocolate dreamsIt's a real celebration of hero Mediterranean flavours and ingredients - quick and easy recipes for exciting everyday cooking.
Jamie Oliver is a global phenomenon in food and campaigning. During a two-decade television and publishing career he has inspired millions to enjoy cooking from scratch and eating fresh, delicious food. Through his organization, Jamie is leading the charge on a global food revolution, aiming to reduce childhood obesity and improve everyone's health and happiness through food.
