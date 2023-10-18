5 Ingredients Mediterranean Jamie Oliver

THE BRAND NEW 5 INGREDIENTS COOKBOOK FROM JAMIE OLIVER 5 Ingredients Mediterranean is everything people loved about the first book, but with the added va-va-voom of basing it on Jamie's lifelong travels around the Med. With over 125 utterly delicious, easy-to-follow recipes, it's all about making everyday cooking super-exciting, with minimal fuss - all while transporting you to sunnier climes. You'll find recipes to empower you to make incredibly delicious food, but without copious amounts of ingredients, long shopping lists or loads of washing up. 65% of the recipes are meat-free or meat-reduced, and all offer big, bold flavour. With chapters including Salads, Soups and Sarnies, Pasta, Veg, Pies and Parcels, Seafood, Fish, Chicken and Duck, Meat and Sweet Things, you'll find something for every day of the week, and every occasion. Dishes include: Tender smoky aubergine Epic prawns & beans Rogue ratatouille risotto Sizzling squid Island salad Herby steak & crispy potatoes Easy fig tart Jools' chocolate dreams It's a real celebration of hero Mediterranean flavours and ingredients - quick and easy recipes for exciting everyday cooking.