Finest Slow Cooked Sloe Gin Duck 1.81kg (Serves 4)

Finest Slow Cooked Sloe Gin Duck 1.81kg (Serves 4)

£37.00

£20.44/kg

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
2004kJ
480kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
28.7g

high

41%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.4g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.52g

low

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 907kJ / 217kcal

Slow cooked seasoned whole duck with juniper berries and sage with a sachet of cranberry and sloe gin glaze.
This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.Rich & Aromatic with a sweet and sticky sloe gin and cranberry glaze A beautifully flavoured duck, slowly cooked in a juniper and sage rub and finished with a sweet and sticky sloe gin and cranberry glaze. An impressive festive main with the perfect balance of winter berry and botanical flavourings.
Pack size: 1.81KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck (93%), Cranberry and Sloe Gin Glaze [Water, Cranberry, Sugar, Sloe Gin, Cranberry Concentrate, Plum Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Spices], Dried Glucose Syrup, Juniper Berries, Sugar, Sage, Salt, Demerara Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Trisodium Citrate), Smoked Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Rapeseed Oil.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British duck.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

1.81kg e

