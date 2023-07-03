Ember Suffolk Pork Smoky Chorizo 37g

60% less fat* blended with quinoa *60% less fat than the average salami product

We're on a mission to end factory farming Here's a question: when did we stop caring where our meat was actually coming from? We put restoring biodiversity on farms first - with no nutrients destroyed, no cooped-up animals and no unnecessary carbon emissions. Our salami is made with pork from Dingley Dell Farm in Suffolk (home of the Million Bee Project), where the pigs roam free. The result? Snacks that taste incredible. There's even a bit of quinoa in there to replace bad fats. This is meat, the way it's meant to be. H+J Signature Ember brothers and founders

British Charcuterie Smoky Chorizo Great taste 2021 Suffolk Pork Smoky & Succulent 11g Natural protein Outdoor pigs from Dingley Dell Farm The home of the Million Bee Project

Pack size: 37G

Natural protein

Ingredients

Suffolk Outdoor Pork, Quinoa, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Red Pepper Powder, Cherry Extract, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Cracked Coriander, Dried Parsley, Probiotic Culture, Paprika Extract, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, 177g of Pork for every 100g of finished product

Produce of

Made in the UK using pork from the UK

Net Contents

37g