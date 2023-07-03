We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ember Suffolk Pork Smoky Chorizo 37g
Ember Suffolk Pork Smoky Chorizo 37g

Ember Suffolk Pork Smoky Chorizo 37g

£2.00

£5.40/100g

60% less fat* blended with quinoa*60% less fat than the average salami product
We're on a mission to end factory farmingHere's a question: when did we stop caring where our meat was actually coming from? We put restoring biodiversity on farms first - with no nutrients destroyed, no cooped-up animals and no unnecessary carbon emissions.Our salami is made with pork from Dingley Dell Farm in Suffolk (home of the Million Bee Project), where the pigs roam free. The result? Snacks that taste incredible. There's even a bit of quinoa in there to replace bad fats. This is meat, the way it's meant to be.H+J SignatureEmber brothers and founders
British CharcuterieSmoky ChorizoGreat taste 2021Suffolk PorkSmoky & Succulent11g Natural proteinOutdoor pigs from Dingley Dell FarmThe home of the Million Bee Project
Pack size: 37G
Natural protein

Ingredients

Suffolk Outdoor Pork, Quinoa, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Red Pepper Powder, Cherry Extract, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Cracked Coriander, Dried Parsley, Probiotic Culture, Paprika Extract, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, 177g of Pork for every 100g of finished product

Produce of

Made in the UK using pork from the UK

Net Contents

37g

