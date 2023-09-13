We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From 2 Mature Cheddar Cheese Twists

Tesco Free From 2 Mature Cheddar Cheese Twists

£2.50

£1.25/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One twist
Energy
1101kJ
264kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
15.4g

high

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.2g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.69g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1694kJ / 406kcal

2 Gluten free savoury pastries with mature Cheddar cheese.
We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.Twisted light and flaky pastry layered with mature Cheddar cheese. Serve warm from the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize Starch, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (23%), Palm Oil, Water, Palm Stearin, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Pea Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Fibre, Yeast, Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Rice Fibre, Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Buckwheat Flour, Salt, Fermented Brown Rice Flour, Psyllium Husk Fibre, Yeast Extract, Bamboo Fibre, Potato Dextrin, Flaxseed Fibre, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

May contain egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

2 Servings

