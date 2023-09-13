Tesco Free From 2 Mature Cheddar Cheese Twists

2 Gluten free savoury pastries with mature Cheddar cheese.

We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Twisted light and flaky pastry layered with mature Cheddar cheese. Serve warm from the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize Starch, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (23%), Palm Oil, Water, Palm Stearin, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Pea Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Fibre, Yeast, Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Rice Fibre, Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Buckwheat Flour, Salt, Fermented Brown Rice Flour, Psyllium Husk Fibre, Yeast Extract, Bamboo Fibre, Potato Dextrin, Flaxseed Fibre, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

May contain egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

2 Servings