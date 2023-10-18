Meowee Real Chicken Meaty Cat Stocking

A Complementary Pet Food for Cats

We know just how picky our feline friends can be so at Meowee!, we offer a variety of textures and irresistible flavours to keep your cat puuurrring. Why not try some of our other delicious but healthy treats for a happy cat inside and out all year long... Meowee! 100% Chicken Breast Meat Meowee! 100% Tuna Fish Treats Meowee! Real Chicken Crunchy Bakes

These products contain ingredients from natural sources and may change in colour over time. ® / TM / © 2023 Spectrum Brands, Inc. or one of its affiliates

Made with Real Chicken Made with Natural Ingredients Whisker-lickingly good meaty treats & a fun toy for your cat

Preparation and Usage

Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet and our treats should not exceed 10% of your cat's daily calorie intake. Check that your cat has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty.

Lower age limit

4 Months