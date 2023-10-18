We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Meowee Real Chicken Meaty Cat Stocking

Meowee Real Chicken Meaty Cat Stocking

A Complementary Pet Food for Cats
We know just how picky our feline friends can be so at Meowee!, we offer a variety of textures and irresistible flavours to keep your cat puuurrring. Why not try some of our other delicious but healthy treats for a happy cat inside and out all year long...Meowee! 100% Chicken Breast MeatMeowee! 100% Tuna Fish TreatsMeowee! Real Chicken Crunchy Bakes
These products contain ingredients from natural sources and may change in colour over time.® / TM / © 2023 Spectrum Brands, Inc. or one of its affiliates
Made with Real ChickenMade with Natural IngredientsWhisker-lickingly good meaty treats & a fun toy for your cat

Preparation and Usage

Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet and our treats should not exceed 10% of your cat's daily calorie intake. Check that your cat has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty.

Lower age limit

4 Months

Real Chicken Crunchy Bakes 40g e100% Chicken Breast Meat 10g e

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (45%), Corn, Dried Beef Liver (10%), Dried Peas, Fish Meal, Rice, Brewer's Yeast, Beet Pulp, Yucca Powder

Storage

To keep these treats in tip top condition, store somewhere cool and dry.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein37%
Fat Content14%
Crude Fibre2.1%
Crude Ash6%
Vitamiin D31300IU
Taurine2000mg
Zinc (as Zinc sulphate monohydrate)150 mg
Copper (as Copper sulphate pentahydrate)10mg
Iron (as Ferrous sulphate)80 mg
Selenium (as Sodium selenite)0.1 mg
Nutritional Additives (per kg):-

