Tesco Finest Winter Citrus Spiced Ham Joint 1kg (Serves 14)

Marinated and cooked Wiltshire cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat, with spiced maple syrup and orange glaze, and candied orange peel and dried cranberries.

A deluxe joint made with selected cuts of Wiltshire cured British pork, marinated in maple syrup, orange juice and winter spices, smothered in a sweet, spiced citrus sauce with candied orange and cranberry fruit pieces. Can be served hot or cold. Serves 14. SWEET AND ZESTY With a spiced citrus sauce and candied fruit pieces A succulent ham joint made with selected cuts of Wiltshire cured British pork, marinated in maple syrup, orange juice and winter spices. Simply bake at home and serve with a sweet, spiced citrus sauce and candied orange and cranberry fruit pieces This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.

Pack size: 1KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Spiced Maple Syrup and Orange Glaze (10%) [Maple Syrup, Brown Sugar, Dextrose, Spirit Vinegar, Water, Treacle, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Cornflour, Orange Zest, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Ginger, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Clove, Nutmeg], Maple Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice, Salt, Dried Cranberry, Orange Peel, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Ginger, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Clove, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Number of uses

approx. 14 Servings

Net Contents

1.00kg e