Scrumbles Complete Cat Food Classic Selection In Jelly 12 X 80G

Scrumbles Complete Cat Food Classic Selection In Jelly 12 X 80G

Scrumbles Cmplt C/Fd Clsc Seln In Jly 12 x 80g Good Food Shouldn't Cost the Earth!I mean what's the point! If we eat well at the expense of our precious planet, we won't be here for long. We take care to tread lightly with conscious decisions like our eco packaging. 1% of our sales are donated to social and environmental causes.Beyond the BowlWe're committed to helping those who need us most and work closely with animal charities donating food and funds.Find out more at SCRUMBLES.CO.UK1% for the Planet
Complete NutritionThis is a nutritionally complete recipe for your cat containing everything they need to thrive. Feed it on its own or mix it up with one of our dry foods. This recipe is suitable for all lifestages and can be fed from 3+ months.Digestive HealthWe put gut health first. This recipe includes Slippery Elm and has a limited ingredients list free from common allergens like gluten, grain, eggs & dairy.
We've Declared War on Poos.In our search to solve our pets' tummy troubles, we found good health starts in the gut. We quit our jobs to create delicious recipes using natural, wholesome ingredients perfect for sensitive stomachs that get the wiggle of approval from our chief tasters Smudge & Boo.
60% Meat & FishGrain Free RecipeSlippery Elm for Gut HealthNo Added SugarNo Colourants or Preservatives
Pack size: 960G
No Added Sugar

Net Contents

12 x 80g ℮

Preparation and Usage

New to Scrumbles?We suggest a gradual transition over 7 - 10 daysFeeding GuidelinesHealthy adult cats (4kg) need three 80g cans each day. Ensure access to fresh drinking water at all times.

Additives

Free From ColoursFree From Preservatives

60% Meat & FishGrain Free RecipeSlippery Elm for Gut HealthNo Added SugarNo Colourants or Preservatives
3 x Chicken3 x Tuna3 x Salmon3 x Turkey

Ingredients

Turkey 26%, Chicken 24%, Chicken Liver 10%, Minerals, Salmon Oil 0.1%, Sunflower Oil 0.1%, Slippery Elm 0.05%

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, Keep refrigerated & consume within 2 days.See side of pack for best before, batch code & manufacturers code

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Protein9.0%
Fat5.0%
Inorganic Matter2.0%
Fibre0.1%
Moisture82.0%
Vitamin A2000IU/kg
Vitamin D3200IU/kg
Vitamin E20IU/kg
Vitamin B Complex15.51mg/kg
Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate)10mg/kg
Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate)5mg/kg
Selenium (Sodium Selenite)0.03mg/kg
Taurine500 mg/kg
Additives-

