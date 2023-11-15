Scrumbles Complete Cat Food Classic Selection In Jelly 12 X 80G

Scrumbles Cmplt C/Fd Clsc Seln In Jly 12 x 80g Good Food Shouldn't Cost the Earth! I mean what's the point! If we eat well at the expense of our precious planet, we won't be here for long. We take care to tread lightly with conscious decisions like our eco packaging. 1% of our sales are donated to social and environmental causes. Beyond the Bowl We're committed to helping those who need us most and work closely with animal charities donating food and funds. Find out more at SCRUMBLES.CO.UK 1% for the Planet

Complete Nutrition This is a nutritionally complete recipe for your cat containing everything they need to thrive. Feed it on its own or mix it up with one of our dry foods. This recipe is suitable for all lifestages and can be fed from 3+ months. Digestive Health We put gut health first. This recipe includes Slippery Elm and has a limited ingredients list free from common allergens like gluten, grain, eggs & dairy.

We've Declared War on Poos. In our search to solve our pets' tummy troubles, we found good health starts in the gut. We quit our jobs to create delicious recipes using natural, wholesome ingredients perfect for sensitive stomachs that get the wiggle of approval from our chief tasters Smudge & Boo.

60% Meat & Fish Grain Free Recipe Slippery Elm for Gut Health No Added Sugar No Colourants or Preservatives

Pack size: 960G

No Added Sugar

Net Contents

12 x 80g ℮

Preparation and Usage

New to Scrumbles? We suggest a gradual transition over 7 - 10 days Feeding Guidelines Healthy adult cats (4kg) need three 80g cans each day. Ensure access to fresh drinking water at all times.

Additives

Free From Colours Free From Preservatives