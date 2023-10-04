Simple Skin Kind Bath and Body Gift Set

Give the gift of an indulgent bath and body care collection of beauty products that contains all she needs for a pampering night in. The Simple Skin Kind Collection Bath & Body Gift Set combines five full-size products presented in a beautifully crafted prism-shaped gift box, complete with a 100% recycled shower puff to enhance her at-home spa experience. Enriched with natural chamomile oil, our Simple Kind to Skin Moisturising Bath Cream contains the perfect blend of ingredients to leave your skin soft and hydrated. Simple's Kind to Skin Soothing Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol spray is unscented and alcohol-free yet still promises the 48-hour protection you need to take on the day – perfect even for sensitive skin. Infused with vitamins E and B5 and natural geranium oil, Simple Kind to Skin Nourishing Shower Cream can be used either in the bath or shower to nurture and moisturise your skin. Simple Kind to Skin Moisturising Handwash cleans and cares for your hands every time you wash, and the gentle formulation of our Kind to Skin Refreshing Shower Gel features cucumber extract for a crisp, energising fragrance. Like all our products, these Simple gifts for her are infused with skin-loving ingredients and contain no artificial perfume or colour and no harsh chemicals that can upset the skin. Show just how much you care by treating her to an at-home pamper session with the Simple Skin Kind Collection Bath & Body Gift Set.

Simple Skin Kind Collection Bath & Body Gift Set of beauty products features five skin-friendly gifts for her from our Kind to Skin range, and a generously sized body puff The gift set includes Simple Kind to Skin Moisturising Bath Cream 400 ml and Nourishing Shower Cream 250 ml, which cleanse and moisturise sensitive skin, leaving it feeling soft and hydrated Simple Kind to Skin Soothing Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol 125 ml provides effective sweat and odour protection for up to 48 hours Simple Kind to Skin Moisturising Handwash 250 ml cleans your hands and, with moisturising properties, cares for them like a hand cream Simple Kind to Skin Refreshing Shower Gel is the perfect blend of ingredients to clean and energise your skin This Simple gift set includes a 100% recycled shower puff and is the perfect present for nieces, daughters, and friends – anyone who enjoys a little pampering

Ingredients

Simple Moisturising Bath Cream 400ml Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-3 Distearate, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Lactate, Polyquaternium-7, Tetrasodium EDTA, Benzoic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Dipropylene Glycol, Panthenol, Mangifera Indica Fruit Extract, Pelargonium Graveolens Flower Oil, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Pantolactone. Simple Soothing Antiperspirant 125ml Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, PEG-4. Simple Nourishing Shower Cream 225ml Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Sodium Lactate, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Tetrasodium EDTA, Bisabolol, Dipropylene Glycol, Tocopheryl Acetate. Simple Moisturising Hand Wash 250ml Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Lactate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Allantoin, Polyquaternium-7, Panthenol, Dipropylene Glycol, Glycol Stearate, Borago Officinalis Seed Oil, Pelargonium Graveolens Flower Oil, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Pantolactone. Simple Refreshing Shower Gel 225ml Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Lactate, Polyquaternium-7, Panthenol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Menthyl Lactate, Dipropylene Glycol, Propanediol, Cucumis Sativus Fruit Extract

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

5 x 1 ℮