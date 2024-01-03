Properoni Chorizo Original 180g

Smoked Dry Cured Sausage For great recipe ideas, visit www.properoni.co.uk

Properoni® chorizo classic uses just five store cupboard ingredients, prime cuts of pork with the finest paprika and expert craftsmanship to deliver exceptional flavour. Natural salt crystals may form on surface. These do not affect product quality.

Properoni® chorizo is simply delicious, versatile and nitrite free. Based on a 150 year old award winning recipe, Properoni® is proudly prepared in Gyula Hungary, home to the finest authentically beechwood smoked and naturally dry cured sausages. Try Our Delicious Recipes Use Properoni chorizo to add flavour to any dish, from burritos to stews, pastas to salad. Or simply serve on your charcuterie board.

Vacuum packed for freshness

Made the Proper Way Traditionally made for the finest flavour Great taste 2022 Authentically beechwood smoked Ready to Eat and Enjoy No nitrites, preservatives or additives High in protein Gluten free

Pack size: 180G

High in protein

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Paprika, Spices, Sugar, Made with 162g of raw Pork per 100g of finished product

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Net Contents

180g ℮

Additives