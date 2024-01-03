We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Properoni Chorizo Original 180g
image 1 of Properoni Chorizo Original 180gimage 2 of Properoni Chorizo Original 180g

Properoni Chorizo Original 180g

5(1)
Write a review

£3.60

£2.00/100g

Smoked Dry Cured SausageFor great recipe ideas, visit www.properoni.co.uk
Properoni® chorizo classic uses just five store cupboard ingredients, prime cuts of pork with the finest paprika and expert craftsmanship to deliver exceptional flavour.Natural salt crystals may form on surface. These do not affect product quality.
Properoni® chorizo is simply delicious, versatile and nitrite free.Based on a 150 year old award winning recipe, Properoni® is proudly prepared in Gyula Hungary, home to the finest authentically beechwood smoked and naturally dry cured sausages.Try Our Delicious RecipesUse Properoni chorizo to add flavour to any dish, from burritos to stews, pastas to salad.Or simply serve on your charcuterie board.
Vacuum packed for freshness
Made the Proper WayTraditionally made for the finest flavourGreat taste 2022Authentically beechwood smokedReady to Eat and EnjoyNo nitrites, preservatives or additivesHigh in proteinGluten free
Pack size: 180G
High in protein

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Paprika, Spices, Sugar, Made with 162g of raw Pork per 100g of finished product

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Net Contents

180g ℮

Additives

Free From AdditivesFree From Preservatives

