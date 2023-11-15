We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Milkybar Speculoos White Chocolate Bar 100G

£1.25

£1.25/100g

This product is available until 23/12/2023
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each row contains
Energy
379kJ
91kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.1g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.4g

high

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

medium

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2270kJ

White Chocolate with Cinnamon Flavoured Caramelised Biscuit Pieces.Visit us at www.MILKYBAR.co.uk for lots of fun things to do.Good to rememberEnjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.Rainforest Alliance People & Nature - Cocoa, Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities.
Classic Milkybar® white chocolate with fantastically festive caramelised biscuit pieces. Perfect for sharing this Christmas!Milkybar® is one of the UK and Ireland's best-loved brands. Launched in 1936, it is the No.1 white chocolate brand, enjoyed by both kids and adults alike.We love milk at Milkybar®, which is why we've added even more of it to our white chocolate. Sharing Block. It's the same delicious taste that you and your family know and love, but with milk as our No.1 ingredient. It's simple stuff!
Have you seen the MILKYBAR advent calendar which makes the perfect gift in the run up to Christmas?
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Classic Milkybar white chocolate combined with fantastically festive caramelised biscuit pieces.Share or Save Your ChocolateMilkybar supports improving the life of cocoa farmers and quality of cocoa through the Nestle Cocoa Plan and by working with the Rainforest Alliance
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Biscuit Pieces (10%) (Corn Flour, Sugar, Starch, Butterfat (Milk), Cinnamon, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Thickener (Guar Gum), Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt), Whey Powder (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Tree Nuts.

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Know your serving1 Row = 1 Serving

Additives

Free From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

