Milkybar Speculoos White Chocolate Bar 100G

White Chocolate with Cinnamon Flavoured Caramelised Biscuit Pieces. Rainforest Alliance People & Nature - Cocoa, Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities.

Classic Milkybar® white chocolate with fantastically festive caramelised biscuit pieces. Perfect for sharing this Christmas! Milkybar® is one of the UK and Ireland's best-loved brands. Launched in 1936, it is the No.1 white chocolate brand, enjoyed by both kids and adults alike. We love milk at Milkybar®, which is why we've added even more of it to our white chocolate. Sharing Block. It's the same delicious taste that you and your family know and love, but with milk as our No.1 ingredient. It's simple stuff!



Classic Milkybar white chocolate combined with fantastically festive caramelised biscuit pieces. Share or Save Your Chocolate Milkybar supports improving the life of cocoa farmers and quality of cocoa through the Nestle Cocoa Plan and by working with the Rainforest Alliance

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Biscuit Pieces (10%) (Corn Flour, Sugar, Starch, Butterfat (Milk), Cinnamon, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Thickener (Guar Gum), Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt), Whey Powder (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Tree Nuts.

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Know your serving 1 Row = 1 Serving

