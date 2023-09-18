GRINCH CHRISTMAS EVE HAMPER

Ceramic mug, one pair of blue and white striped stretch socks, hot chocolate flavour drink powder, marshmallows and candy canes.

Grinch Treats Hamper. Hot Chocolate & Mini Mallows.

Marshmallows not suitable for vegetarians.

May Contain: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Fish, Mustard, Soya

Before first use wash mug in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly.

Mug suitable for dishwasher and microwave use.