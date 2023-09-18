We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

GRINCH CHRISTMAS EVE HAMPER

GRINCH CHRISTMAS EVE HAMPER

£10.00

£10.00/each

Ceramic mug, one pair of blue and white striped stretch socks, hot chocolate flavour drink powder, marshmallows and candy canes.
Grinch Treats Hamper.Hot Chocolate & Mini Mallows.
Marshmallows not suitable for vegetarians.

Allergy Information

May Contain: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Fish, Mustard, Soya

Preparation and Usage

Before first use wash mug in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly.Mug suitable for dishwasher and microwave use.

Ceramic mug.One pair of blue and white striped stretch socks.Hot chocolate flavour drink powder.Marshmallows.Candy canes.

Ingredients

Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Beef Gelatin, Corn Starch

Allergy Information

May Contain: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Fish, Mustard, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Use hot chocolate flavoured powder immediately after opening. Protect Marshmallows from heat, light and moisture.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 1424 kJ 341 kcal
Fat 0.5 g
of which saturates 0.4 g
Carbohydrate 79 g
of which sugars 59 g
Protein 3.5 g
Salt 0.03 g

