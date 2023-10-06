Tesco Chinese style Party Food Selection 652g (Serves 8)

Duck, carrot and spring onion spring rolls with ginger, soy and Chinese style spices wrapped in crispy pastry. Carrot, water chestnuts and spring onion encased in pastry. Pastry rolls filled with mixed vegetables with ginger, sesame oil and garlic. White bread topped with prawns, sesame seeds and water chestnuts. 2 sweet chilli dips with garlic and red chilli.

Enjoy a medley of 8 vegetable wontons, 8 vegetable spring rolls, 8 prawn toasts and 8 duck spring rolls with sweet chill dips. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.

Pack size: 652G

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

32 Servings

Net Contents

652g e