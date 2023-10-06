Tesco Chinese style Party Food Selection 652g (Serves 8)
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (43%) [Carrot, Red Pepper, White Cabbage, Water Chestnut, Spring Onion], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Soya Bean, Rice Flour, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Wheat Gluten, Wheat, Fennel, Cinnamon Powder, Rice Starch, Cane Molasses, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, Aniseed, Mushroom Powder, Clove Powder.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One wonton (18g)
|Energy
|978kJ / 233kcal
|176kJ / 42kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|31.4g
|5.7g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|6.8g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.65g
|0.12g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (40%) [Carrot, Red Pepper, White Cabbage, Water Chestnut, Onion], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Soya Bean, Bean Sprouts, Ginger Purée, Potato Starch, Water, Sugar, Salt, Sesame Oil, Garlic Purée, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Wheat, Rice Starch, Fennel, Cinnamon Powder, Cane Molasses, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, White Pepper, Aniseed, Mushroom Powder, Clove Powder.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One vegetable spring roll (18g)
|Energy
|1081kJ / 259kcal
|195kJ / 47kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|2.4g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|28.1g
|5.1g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.9g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.63g
|0.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (32%), White Bread [Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)], Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seeds, Water Chestnut, Ginger Purée, Dried Egg White, Sesame Oil, Potato Starch, Sugar, Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One prawn toast (15g)
|Energy
|1484kJ / 357kcal
|223kJ / 54kcal
|Fat
|26.0g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|17.5g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|12.1g
|1.8g
|Salt
|1.10g
|0.17g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli (2%), Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Fructose, Soya Bean, Red Pepper, Dried Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Onion Concentrate, Tomato Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Rice Flour, Wheat.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 3.1g of sweet chilli dip
|Energy
|689kJ / 162kcal
|21kJ / 5kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|38.6g
|1.2g
|Sugars
|16.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|0.8g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|1.30g
|0.04g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Duck (18%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Carrot, Rice Flour, Spring Onion, Onion, Sugar, Water, Brown Sugar, Potato Starch, Rice Wine, Ginger Purée, Salt, Plum, Sesame Oil, Garlic Purée, Maize Starch, Soya Bean, Wheat, Tomato Paste, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Aniseed, Tangerine Peel Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger, Cinnamon, Clove, Star Anise, Fennel, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One duck spring roll (18g)
|Energy
|1273kJ / 305kcal
|229kJ / 55kcal
|Fat
|16.4g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|31.3g
|5.6g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|7.3g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.73g
|0.13g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
