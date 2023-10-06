Tesco Finest Chocolate Woodland Log Cake (Serves 16)
£17.00
£17.00/each
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1417kJ
-
- 339kcal
- 17%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 17.7g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 8.2g
- 41%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 27.5g
- 31%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.34g
- 6%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier [Soya Lecithins], Vanilla Extract], Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Single Cream (Milk), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Milk Chocolate Pinecone [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Dried Egg White, Cocoa Mass, Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tricalcium Phosphate), Maize Flour, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Beetroot Red, Riboflavin, Curcumin), Barley Malt Extract, Spirulina Extract, Cornflour, Milk Proteins, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Honey.
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Preparation and Usage
Remove all packaging and plastic collar. Place cake, still on its board, on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long, clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/16 of a cake (79g)
|Energy
|1797kJ / 430kcal
|1417kJ / 339kcal
|Fat
|22.4g
|17.7g
|Saturates
|10.4g
|8.2g
|Carbohydrate
|51.2g
|40.4g
|Sugars
|34.9g
|27.5g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|4.5g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.44g
|0.34g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review