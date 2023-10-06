We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chocolate Woodland Log Cake (Serves 16)

Tesco Finest Chocolate Woodland Log Cake (Serves 16)

£17.00

£17.00/each

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/16 of a cake
Energy
1417kJ
339kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
17.7g

high

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.2g

high

41%of the reference intake
Sugars
27.5g

high

31%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1797kJ / 430kcal

Chocolate sponge cake filled and covered with a chocolate ganache, decorated with chocolate shavings and edible decorations.
This decadent triple layered chocolate sponge cake is filled and coated with smooth chocolate ganache. Side coated in dark chocolate shavings and hand finished with a log design plaque and festive edible decorationsRich & Indulgent Decadent Chocolate sponge cake filled with smooth chocolate Ganache and hand decorated This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier [Soya Lecithins], Vanilla Extract], Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Single Cream (Milk), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Milk Chocolate Pinecone [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Dried Egg White, Cocoa Mass, Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tricalcium Phosphate), Maize Flour, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Beetroot Red, Riboflavin, Curcumin), Barley Malt Extract, Spirulina Extract, Cornflour, Milk Proteins, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Honey.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Remove all packaging and plastic collar. Place cake, still on its board, on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long, clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

