Tesco Finest Chocolate Woodland Log Cake (Serves 16)

Chocolate sponge cake filled and covered with a chocolate ganache, decorated with chocolate shavings and edible decorations.

This decadent triple layered chocolate sponge cake is filled and coated with smooth chocolate ganache. Side coated in dark chocolate shavings and hand finished with a log design plaque and festive edible decorations Rich & Indulgent Decadent Chocolate sponge cake filled with smooth chocolate Ganache and hand decorated

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier [Soya Lecithins], Vanilla Extract], Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Single Cream (Milk), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Milk Chocolate Pinecone [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Acacia Gum, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Dried Egg White, Cocoa Mass, Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tricalcium Phosphate), Maize Flour, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Beetroot Red, Riboflavin, Curcumin), Barley Malt Extract, Spirulina Extract, Cornflour, Milk Proteins, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Honey.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Preparation and Usage