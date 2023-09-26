Lily O' Brien's Christmas Desserts Collection 312g

Lily O'Brien's Xmas Derts Choc Collection 312g

'For those who always read the dessert menu first!' Banoffee Pie Chocolate & crispies with banana infused caramel in milk and white chocolate topped with toffee pieces Crème Brûlée Sweet vanilla custard truffle on a layer of caramel, topped with white chocolate and a sprinkle of caramelised sugar Triple Chocolate Shot A dark chocolate shell filled with rich dark chocolate ganache topped with creamy caramel & a sprinkle of white chocolate flakes Berry Eton Mess Lashings of luscious berries, blended with crisp meringue pieces & white chocolate in a milk chocolate shell Dark Orange A splash of zesty orange, encased in gooey ganache & finished with a flourish of orange pieces Hazelnut Torte Scrumptious praline combined with caramelized hazelnut pieces in a sweet white chocolate cup Raspberry Infusion White chocolate truffle infused with raspberry, on a bed of raspberry truffle wrapped in rich dark chocolate Spiced Latte Double roasted arabica bean coffee blended with mixed spice and white chocolate into the most amazing latte chocolate Lemon Posset Smooth & creamy lemon truffle in a dark chocolate cup with a sprinkle of crunchy meringue pieces

Like most people my fondest childhood memories are sprinkled with sunny days, smiling faces and chocolate! But chocolate became an all-consuming passion in 1992 when I discovered the art of chocolate making. From the beginning it was all about amazing taste, delicious ingredients and creating mouth watering recipes to share with family and friends... and from there the seed of a business, Lily O'Brien's, began to grow. Named after my daughter, Lily, the company creates chocolates that we can be proud of every day. It's why we get up in the morning and why we dream of chocolate at night! We hope the proof is in the eating, so whether it's your first taste of Lily O'Brien's or your 100th we wish you oodles of pleasure and delicious moments of indulgence through this chocolate journey!

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C001775, www.fsc.org

We're the real deal! No artificial flavours No artificial colours These chocolates are suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 312G

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Filling [Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Sticky Toffee Caramel [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Water, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk)), Butter (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Whey Powder (Milk)], Water, Hazelnuts Praline [Hazelnuts, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Invert Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Brown Sugar, Freeze Dried Raspberry Pieces (Raspberries, Glucose Syrup), Freeze Dried Orange Pieces, Biscuit Pieces [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Malt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavour, White Meringue Pieces [Sugar, Wheat Starch, Egg Albumen, Vegetable Fat (Shea, Palm & Soya)], Chocolate Coated Toffee Balls [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)], Cocoa Butter, Caramelised Hazelnuts [Hazelnuts, Sugar, Caramel (Sugar, Water)], Citric Acid, Lemon Oil, Orange Oil, Coffee, Raspberry Powder, Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces, Freeze Dried Blueberry Pieces, Cinnamon Powder, Colouring (Carotene, Sunflower Oil), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 55% minimum

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients listed in Bold.

Number of uses

Contains 24 chocolates

Net Contents

312g ℮

Additives