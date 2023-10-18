We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Baking Brie 600g

Tesco Finest Baking Brie 600g

£7.50

£12.50/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/8 of a pack
Energy
1141kJ
276kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
23.3g

high

33%of the reference intake
Saturates
13.9g

high

70%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.5g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.14g

high

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1521kJ / 367kcal

Brie full fat soft mould ripened cheese with a sachet of spiced mandarin and pomegranate glaze and a sachet of walnut pieces.
This product can be eaten hot or cold. The glaze has been specially formulated for the Finest range, inspired by Christmas flavours to provide the perfect centrepiece for your table. The glaze is teamed with walnuts to elevate the flavour and mouth feel, which blends beautifully with the French creamy Brie.Rich & Indulgent With a sweet, festive glaze of spiced mandarin and tangy pomegranate, served with walnuts for crunch
Pack size: 600G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (83%), Spiced Mandarin and Pomegranate Glaze (12%) [Sugar, Water, Mandarin, Pomegranate Juice from Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Citric Acid, Cinnamon, Allspice], Walnuts.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using French milk.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

600g e

