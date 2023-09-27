We're Going On A Ghost Hunt Martha Mumford

THE BUNNY ADVENTURES: OVER 1.5 MILLION COPIES SOLD! ______________ THE BUNNY ADVENTURES: DISCOVER THE SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLING SERIES! ______________ Hop into Halloween with the Bunny Adventures! We're going to a ghost hunt! Come and join the fun! Get ready to celebrate Halloween as four bunnies set off on a spooky lift-the-flap adventure to find five little ghosts hidden under the flaps. There are all sorts of exciting things to see along the way, from screechy bats and black cats to white owls and pumpkins! Can you help the bunnies with their trick-or-treating and get them back home in time for bed? Packed with spooky fun, this action-packed interactive book is the perfect Halloween gift - from the bestselling author of We're Going on an Egg Hunt and We're Going on an Elf Chase.