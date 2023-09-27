We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

We're Going On A Ghost Hunt Martha Mumford

date 2023-09-27

We're Going On A Ghost Hunt Martha Mumford

We're Going On A Ghost Hunt Martha Mumford
THE BUNNY ADVENTURES: OVER 1.5 MILLION COPIES SOLD!______________THE BUNNY ADVENTURES: DISCOVER THE SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLING SERIES!______________Hop into Halloween with the Bunny Adventures!We're going to a ghost hunt!Come and join the fun!Get ready to celebrate Halloween as four bunnies set off on a spooky lift-the-flap adventure to find five little ghosts hidden under the flaps. There are all sorts of exciting things to see along the way, from screechy bats and black cats to white owls and pumpkins! Can you help the bunnies with their trick-or-treating and get them back home in time for bed?Packed with spooky fun, this action-packed interactive book is the perfect Halloween gift - from the bestselling author of We're Going on an Egg Hunt and We're Going on an Elf Chase.
Martha Mumford has loved children's books forever. Her mother was a librarian, which gave her access to a wonderful array of books from a very early age. She has written many picture books for Bloomsbury, including the bestselling books in the Bunny Adventures series. Martha lives in Berkshire with her husband and young daughters.Cherie Zamazing is a successful freelance illustrator. She graduated from Loughborough University with a degree in Illustration and started work in the gift-card industry. Three years later, she returned to her main passion - storytelling! She is the illustrator of many beautiful picture books including I'm a Unicorn Hairdresser and loves to work in a variety of styles.
