Tesco Finest Mixed Berry & Sloe Gin Crumbles 273g

Mixed berry and sloe gin compote topped with an all butter crumble.

Our chefs make a fruity berry compote using Morello cherries, blackcurrants, blueberries and raspberries, the compote is infused with sloe gin to add a real depth of flavour. This fruity compote is then topped by hand with a buttery shortbread crumble. Mixed berry and sloe gin compote hand finished with an all butter shortbread crumble.

Pack size: 273G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mixed Berries (21%) [Blackcurrant, Raspberry, Blueberry], Butter (Milk) (12%), Sugar, Sour Cherries, Water, Sloe Gin (4.5%), Cornflour, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

273g e (2x137g)