Tesco Finest Mixed Berry & Sloe Gin Crumbles 273g

Tesco Finest Mixed Berry & Sloe Gin Crumbles 273g

£3.25

£1.19/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One crumble
Energy
1425kJ
339kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
13.6g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.4g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.1g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1044kJ / 249kcal

Mixed berry and sloe gin compote topped with an all butter crumble.
Our chefs make a fruity berry compote using Morello cherries, blackcurrants, blueberries and raspberries, the compote is infused with sloe gin to add a real depth of flavour. This fruity compote is then topped by hand with a buttery shortbread crumble.Mixed berry and sloe gin compote hand finished with an all butter shortbread crumble.
Pack size: 273G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mixed Berries (21%) [Blackcurrant, Raspberry, Blueberry], Butter (Milk) (12%), Sugar, Sour Cherries, Water, Sloe Gin (4.5%), Cornflour, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

273g e (2x137g)

