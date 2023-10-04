NIVEA HAPPY WISHES GIFT SET Our Nivea gift packaging is... 100% Plastic free Made from FSC cardboard only Printed using Mineral oil free inks www.nivea.co.uk/sustainability

Spoil someone special with our NIVEA Happy Wishes gift set which includes 3 must-have skincare products and a magical make-a-wish bracelet. The full gift set contains: Our NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml, a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body. Our NIVEA Pearl & Beauty Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Roll-On 50ml, offers effective protection and a gentle fragrance - with precious pearl extracts – leaving your underarms feeling soft, smooth and beautiful. Our NIVEA Love Sunshine Shower Gel 250ml, a refreshing shower gel that instantly refreshes and cares for your skin. Plus the magical make-a-wish bracelet - just tie on the bracelet, make a wish and when the thread wears through, legend says your wish will come true!

Materials: waxed cotton string with brass metal charm. Individual products may vary visually from image shown. FSC - FSC™, Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC™C001747, www.fsc.org ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany

Complete with Make a Wish Bracelet Suitable For All Skin Types Vegan Friendly Tamper Proof Contains Full Size Products

Ingredients

Nivea® Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco - Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, Nivea Love Sunshine Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Citronellol, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Parfum, CI 15985, Nivea Pearl & Beauty Anti-perspirant Roll-on: Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Steareth-21, Parfum, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Persea Gratissima Oil, Trisodium EDTA, BHT, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol

Preparation and Usage