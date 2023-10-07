After Eight Winter Fondants 57g

Dark Chocolates with peppermint flavoured filling. Dark chocolate contains vegetable fat in addition to cocoa butter. TIME TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE: We work hard to make After Eight good for everyone: As part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan we have supported over 45,000 children in education and trained over 100,000 cocoa farmers to help improve their lives. We partnered with the Rainforest Alliance on sustainably sources cocoa, which you support by choosing our mints. Visit nestlecocoaplan.com/communities for more details www.facebook.com/aftereight www.twitter.com/aftereightUK Good to remember Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.

Festive chocolate figures, inspired by the icon that is London, with peppermint flavoured fillings. Enjoy London in Winter and find all the different icons within, share with friends to uncover more festive figures! AFTER EIGHT has been at the heart of the British nation since 1962 when it was launched in order to tap into a gap in the market for Rowntree's for After Dinner chocolate mints. Rowntree's therefore decided to develop a wafer thin mint, and AFTER EIGHT was born. Since launch AFTER EIGHT has been proudly produced in West Yorkshire, initially in Castleford before moving to Halifax in 2013. Over the years, there have been several memorable advertising campaigns including, perhaps the most iconic, 'Dinner Party' campaign in 1999 featuring Stephen Fry, Naomi Campbell and Marilyn Monroe. Today, AFTER EIGHT continues to be a firm British favourite with over 280m individual sweets enjoyed every year in the UK. After Eight is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.

London inspired chocolate figures with a peppermint flavoured filling Up to 8 different chocolate figures Flavoured with natural peppermint oil Contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Working with the Rainforest Alliance to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product

Pack size: 57G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Humectant (Sorbitol), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Stabliser (Invertase), Natural Peppermint Oil, Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Tree Nuts.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 3 servings

Net Contents

57g ℮

Preparation and Usage