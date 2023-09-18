We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Lindt Creation Dessert Assorted Chocolate Box 341g
image 1 of Lindt Creation Dessert Assorted Chocolate Box 341gimage 2 of Lindt Creation Dessert Assorted Chocolate Box 341g

Lindt Creation Dessert Assorted Chocolate Box 341g

£15.00

£4.40/100g

35 Assorted Dark, Milk and White Chocolates.Lindt Sustainabilitywww.lindt.comLindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
5 TiramisuExquisite tiramisu flavoured centre topped with smooth white chocolate.5 Caramel EclairSmooth caramel cream in an extra dark chocolate shell topped with chocolate.5 MeringuePieces of crunchy meringue surrounded by a swirl of white chocolate shell.5 MillefeuilleWafer praline filling delicately covered with fine milk chocolate.5 Crème BrûléeFine milk chocolate with a delicate crème brûlée centre.10 Chocolat FondantIntense and melting dark chocolate filling in an extra fine milk chocolate shell.
A fine selection of chocolates inspired by famous dessert recipesMaster Swiss Chocolatier Since 1845
Pack size: 341G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Lactose, Hazelnut Praline 3% (Hazelnuts, Sugar), Invert Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Stabilizer (Sorbitol), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Coconut), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Wafers 1% (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt, Salt), Caramel Pieces 0.9% (Sugar, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Flavouring), Hazelnuts 0.8%, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Crunchy Biscuit 0.3% (Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Sunflower), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Milk Protein, Baking Powder (Ammonium and Sodium Bicarbonates), Flavouring, Salt), Milky Meringue 0.2% (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Milk Proteins, Vanillin), Cream Powder, Crunchy Cereals 0.1% (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, Salt), Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Mascarpone, Natural Flavourings, Milk Proteins, Food Colouring (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 20% min., Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 44% min., White Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min.

Allergy Information

May contain Egg and other Nuts.

Net Contents

341g ℮

