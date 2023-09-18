Lindt Creation Dessert Assorted Chocolate Box 341g

35 Assorted Dark, Milk and White Chocolates. Lindt Sustainability www.lindt.com Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program

5 Tiramisu Exquisite tiramisu flavoured centre topped with smooth white chocolate. 5 Caramel Eclair Smooth caramel cream in an extra dark chocolate shell topped with chocolate. 5 Meringue Pieces of crunchy meringue surrounded by a swirl of white chocolate shell. 5 Millefeuille Wafer praline filling delicately covered with fine milk chocolate. 5 Crème Brûlée Fine milk chocolate with a delicate crème brûlée centre. 10 Chocolat Fondant Intense and melting dark chocolate filling in an extra fine milk chocolate shell.

A fine selection of chocolates inspired by famous dessert recipes Master Swiss Chocolatier Since 1845

Pack size: 341G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Lactose, Hazelnut Praline 3% (Hazelnuts, Sugar), Invert Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Stabilizer (Sorbitol), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Coconut), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Wafers 1% (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt, Salt), Caramel Pieces 0.9% (Sugar, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Flavouring), Hazelnuts 0.8%, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Crunchy Biscuit 0.3% (Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Sunflower), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Milk Protein, Baking Powder (Ammonium and Sodium Bicarbonates), Flavouring, Salt), Milky Meringue 0.2% (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Milk Proteins, Vanillin), Cream Powder, Crunchy Cereals 0.1% (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, Salt), Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Mascarpone, Natural Flavourings, Milk Proteins, Food Colouring (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 20% min., Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 44% min., White Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min.

Allergy Information

May contain Egg and other Nuts.

Net Contents

341g ℮