Mix Up Premium Mixed Coffee Rum & Cola 250Ml

Mix Up Premium Mixed Coffee Rum & Cola 250Ml

£1.80

£7.20/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Vegan

Mixed Alcoholic Beverage
You don't need to take our word for it, try our coffee Rum and Cola yourself for a great tasting combo, straight from the can!
Mix UpMix Up is inspired by the shot slingers and manic mixers - for us, drinks are not just a profession but an obsession!On-the-go, on the move, or in the groove our drinks offer the perfect quality pre-mixed drinks at an affordable price.
Suitable for Vegans
Pack size: 250ML

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Net Contents

250ml

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled straight from the can or over ice.

