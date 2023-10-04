Nivea Feel Heavenly Gift

Enjoy everyday indulgence with this NIVEA Feel Heavenly gift set. Combining head to toe skin care essentials, this set has everything you need to pamper your skin leaving it feeling soft, moisturised and cared for. The full gift set contains: Our NIVEA Cashmere & Cottonseed Oil Shower Cream 250ml, with a delicate orchid scent to delights your senses, while the Cottonseed Oil pampers your skin to leave it touchably soft. Our NIVEA Rose & Argan Oil Oil in Lotion 200ml, is a treat for your senses with all the benefits of an oil, but in the form of a Body Lotion. Our NIVEA Original Care Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, made with naturally derived ingredients, including 100% natural Jojoba Oil to keep your lips smooth and moisturised all day.

Individual products may vary visually from image shown. FSC - FSC™, Mix, Packaging, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC™ C001747, FSC www.fsc.org Ⓡ=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany

Everthing you need to pamper your skin leaving it feeling soft, moisturised and cared for. Suitable For All Skin Types Vegan Friendly Tamper Proof Contains Full Size Products

Ingredients

Nivea® Rose & Argan Oil, Oil in Lotion: Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Alcohol Denat, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cetearyl Alcohol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Parfum, Nivea Cashmere & Cottonseed Oil, Shower Cream: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Parfum, Gossypium Hirsutum Seed Oil, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Nivea Original Care Caring Lip Blam: Helianthus Annuus Hybrid Oil (Sunflower Oil), Cera Alba (Beeswax), Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea Butter), Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Ascorbyl Palmitate (Vitamin C Derivate), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower Oil), Lecithin (Sunflower Lecithin), Linalool, Citronellol, Citral, Aroma