Tesco Finest Pork Liver Pate With Pear Glaze 220g (Serves 4)

Pork liver pâté with shallot, butter and seasoned with ginger and cardamom. Glazed with a sweet pear and apple glaze RICH & SWEET coated with a sweet pear and apple glaze This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.

Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Liver (25%), Pork Fat, Pear Glaze (17%) [Water, Sugar, Pear Concentrate, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cider Vinegar, Apple Purée, Pork Gelatine, Dextrose, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Cornflour, Gelling Agents (Agar, Locust Bean Gum), Radish Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cinnamon, Maltodextrin, Beetroot Juice, Carrot Concentrate, Cabbage, Beetroot, Tomato Concentrate, Colour (Carmine)], Water, Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Shallot, Tapioca Starch, Bay Leaf, Salt, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Sugar, Sage, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Coriander, Ginger, Cardamom, Mace, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

110g e