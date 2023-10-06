We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Pork Liver Pate With Pear Glaze 220g (Serves 4)

£10.00

£4.54/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 4+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 21/12 or later

Guideline Daily Amounts

One portion
Energy
676kJ
163kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
12.8g

high

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.3g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.9g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.74g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1229kJ / 296kcal

Pork liver pâté topped with a pear glaze and bay leaf.
Pork liver pâté with shallot, butter and seasoned with ginger and cardamom. Glazed with a sweet pear and apple glazeRICH & SWEET coated with a sweet pear and apple glaze This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Liver (25%), Pork Fat, Pear Glaze (17%) [Water, Sugar, Pear Concentrate, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cider Vinegar, Apple Purée, Pork Gelatine, Dextrose, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Cornflour, Gelling Agents (Agar, Locust Bean Gum), Radish Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cinnamon, Maltodextrin, Beetroot Juice, Carrot Concentrate, Cabbage, Beetroot, Tomato Concentrate, Colour (Carmine)], Water, Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Shallot, Tapioca Starch, Bay Leaf, Salt, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Sugar, Sage, Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Coriander, Ginger, Cardamom, Mace, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

110g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

