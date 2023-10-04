NIVEA FEEL GORGEOUS GIFTBAG

Nivea Feel Gorgeous Gift Bag

Show you care with this Feel Gorgeous gift set and stylish cosmetic bag. It has everything you need to help keep skin feeling pampered, smooth and cared for. The full gift set contains: Our NIVEA Refreshing Moisturising Day Cream with SPF15 is specially formulated with Vitamin E, Anti-Oxidants to moisturise and protect your skin. Designed for normal skin, it is skin compatibility dermatologically approved and leaves the skin feeling refreshed and well cared for. Our NIVEA Cashmere & Cottonseed Oil Shower Cream 250ml, with a delicate orchid scent to delights your senses, while the Cottonseed Oil pampers your skin to leave it touchably soft. Our NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 200ml, a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body.

Cosmetic Bag Materials: Body 100% Polyester Suede with EVA Backing, Lining 100% 190T RPET. FSC - FSC™ Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC™ C001747, FSC www.fsc.org ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany

Complete with a stylish cosmetic bag Suitable For All Skin Types Vegan Friendly Tamper Proof Contains Full Size Products

Ingredients

Nivea® Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Denat, Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, Nivea Cashmere & Cottonseed Oil Shower Cream: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Parfum, Gossypium Hirsutum Seed Oil, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Nivea Refreshing 24h Moisture Day Cream Spf 15: Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Distarch Phosphate, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Nymphaea Alba Root Extract, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxyacetophenone, Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Sodium Chloride, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum

Preparation and Usage