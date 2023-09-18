DELI AT HOME TASTING SELECTION

A great gift for cooks and food lovers

This set of infused oils and balsamic vinegar would make an ideal gift for anyone who loves to cook and food lovers this Christmas. Set includes 3 different infused oils and balsamic vinegar. Add to your cooking or use in salad dressings. Complete with chrome finished metal slimline rack to store the bottles.

Set includes: Italian Olive oil infused with herbs and spices 45 ml, Italian Balsamic Vinegar 54 ml, Chilli infused sunflower oil 45 ml and Mediterranean style aromatic sunflower oil 42 ml

Preparation and Usage