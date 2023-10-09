Tesco Finest Bronze Turkey Crown with Pork, Cranberry and Chestnut Stuffing 1.85kg-2.9kg (Serves 8 to 12)

Fresh class A bronze turkey crown, bone in, with a pork, cranberry and chestnut stuffing, topped with dry cured smoked streaky bacon.

Higher Welfare Bronze turkey crown filled with a generous stuffing of juicy pork, tangy cranberries and earthy chestnuts. This wonderful centrepiece is topped with rashers of dry cured chestnut smoked bacon, and is ready to cook in the bag, for a deliciously fuss free Christmas roast. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Succulent & Flavourful topped with dry cured chestnut smoked bacon

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey (80%), Pork, Chestnut and Cranberry Stuffing [Pork, Chestnuts, Dried Cranberry, Water, Onion, Honey, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Pea Fibre, Salt, Sage, Parsley, Nutmeg, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Cornflour, Dextrose], Dry Cured Smoked Streaky Bacon [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)].

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British turkey and pork.

Number of uses

min 8 Servings