We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Bronze Turkey Crown with Pork, Cranberry and Chestnut Stuffing 1.85kg-2.9kg (Serves 8 to 12)

Tesco Finest Bronze Turkey Crown with Pork, Cranberry and Chestnut Stuffing 1.85kg-2.9kg (Serves 8 to 12)

No ratings yet
Write a review

£81.20

£28.00/kg

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 150g
Energy
1069kJ
254kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
8.9g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.2g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 713kJ / 170kcal

Fresh class A bronze turkey crown, bone in, with a pork, cranberry and chestnut stuffing, topped with dry cured smoked streaky bacon.
Higher Welfare Bronze turkey crown filled with a generous stuffing of juicy pork, tangy cranberries and earthy chestnuts. This wonderful centrepiece is topped with rashers of dry cured chestnut smoked bacon, and is ready to cook in the bag, for a deliciously fuss free Christmas roast. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.Succulent & Flavourful topped with dry cured chestnut smoked bacon

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey (80%), Pork, Chestnut and Cranberry Stuffing [Pork, Chestnuts, Dried Cranberry, Water, Onion, Honey, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Pea Fibre, Salt, Sage, Parsley, Nutmeg, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Cornflour, Dextrose], Dry Cured Smoked Streaky Bacon [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)].

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British turkey and pork.

Number of uses

min 8 Servings

View all Festive Food to Order Mains

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here