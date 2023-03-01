Grass & Co Pure Mushroom Powder Blend 50G

Food Supplement ABOUT: THESE ARE MORE THAN JUST MUSHROOMS! Grass & Co. PURE Mushrooms Powder Blend offers premium quality, high strength and great-tasting mushroom powder that is more concentrated and bioavailable than edible mushrooms. Each daily recommended 2g dose of PURE Mushrooms Powder Blend is packed with active compounds and delivers at least 2g of the full spectrum of 100% pure fruiting bodies. Feel your best every day. At Grass & Co. we believe cultivation is vitally important to ensure the highest quality mushroom extracts. Our Mushrooms are grown on substrate materials that are native to each mushroom species. We do not use sterile laboratories, growing environments or artificial lights. The crops are grown in greenhouses with natural lighting and fresh air flow. An advanced hot water extraction process delivers the most bioactive compounds for our products. Finally, we independently test all our mushrooms and openly share these lab reports on our website. Grass & Co. PURE Mushrooms Powder Blend delivers the highest quality and great-tasting concentrated Reishi and Shiitake mushroom extracts free from any added ingredients. The powder is tested showing (≥2.5%) Polysaccharides and (≥36.5%) Beta-glucans. 100% fruiting body. No additives, mycelium, grains or any fillers. Not intended for use by persons under the age of 18 or if pregnant or lactating. Keep out of reach of children. Consult your doctor or HCP if using other medication or if you have a health condition. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle. Keep sealed. Do not store in direct sunlight.

PURE Mushrooms: Grass & Co. PURE Mushrooms Powder Blend. For your body. • If you’re new to functional mushrooms, Grass & Co. PURE Mushrooms Powder Blend is a great starting point. This blend has a naturally delicious, mild and smooth earthy flavour. • The daily recommended serving delivers a total of 2g of pure Reishi and Shiitake mushrooms. The powder only contains 100% fruiting bodies and is rich in active compounds including beta-glucan polysaccharides and triterpenoids. • When first using your PURE Mushrooms Powder, we recommend you start low and go slow at a time that works for you. Our finely ground powder can be added without any preparation to smoothies and soups, or sprinkled on foods. Alternatively, add half a teaspoon to your favourite hot drink. Stir well. • Take care not to exceed the recommended limit of 2g of PURE Mushrooms Powder per day. • For best results, maintain your Grass & Co. PURE Mushrooms routine daily. • Grass & Co. PURE Mushrooms are non-GMO, gluten-free, cruelty-free and do not contain any additives, mycelium, grains or any fillers.

Grass & Co. is a multi-award-winning natural wellness company on a mission to deliver the highest quality, best-tasting & most effective plant, botanical & vitamin-packed blends. At Grass & Co. we believe that using our wellness supplements every day should be a joy, not a chore. The team create unique formulations with great care. It’s our unrelenting attention to every last detail that elevates PURE Mushrooms into something special and why our customers tell us that they work!

PURE Mushrooms Complex Powder Blend. For your body. 2g of Pure Reishi & Shiitake Mushroom Powder Blend per serving 100% Fruiting Bodies More Concentrated and Bioavailable Than Edible Mushrooms Vegan Independently Lab Tested Made in the UK Naturally Delicious, Mild & Smooth Earthy Flavour Gluten-Free Cruelty-Free Non-GMO No Additives, Mycelium, Grains or any Fillers

Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

Reishi (Ganoderma Lucidum) Powder), Shiitake (Lentinus Edodes) Powder

Net Contents

50g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Use Our finely ground powder can be added without any preparation to smoothies and soups, or sprinkled on foods. Alternatively, add around half a teaspoon to your favourite hot drink. Stir well. Servings 25 (based on 2g/serving) Recommended serving is 2g per day. 1 teaspoon equals 5g. Do not exceed recommended serving of 2g per day.

Additives