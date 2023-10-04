DOVE GIFT SET TIME FOR YOU & BEAUTY BAG

Know someone who’s into confidence-inspiring natural beauty in a big way? You’ve just found the perfect gift set for her. Dove believes that beauty is not defined by shape, size or colour. It’s about feeling like the best version of yourself. Authentic. Unique. Real. That’s why this Dove Time for You Favourites Selection Gift Set features three gifts for her that will take her to a whole new level of relaxation, plus a gorgeous beauty bag partly made from recycled bottles*. Infused with our unique ¼ moisturising cream and the indulgent, calming scent of jasmine petals and coconut milk, Dove Relaxing Coconut Body Wash 225 ml will wrap her in a rich, creamy lather that soothes the senses while minimising skin dryness. With a gentle, moisturising formula featuring Ceramide Restoring Serum, Dove Body Love Essential Care Hand Cream 75 ml delivers 48-hour nourishing care for touchably soft and smooth hands. Dove Go Fresh Advanced Care Pomegranate Scent Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml helps delicate underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by shaving while leaving a subtle, refreshing fragrance. Packaged in a ready-to-gift box, this gift set contains the perfect set of gifts for her that are ideal for any occasion. *Beauty bag recycled content equivalent to 1.86 x 500 ml bottles

Ingredients

DOVE BODY WASH RELAXING 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Carbomer, Glycol Distearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Lauric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Sodium Isethionate, Palmitic Acid, PPG-6, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Sodium Gluconate, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxystearic Acid, Jasminum Officinale Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140. Dove Essential Nourishment Hand Cream 75ml Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Stearic Acid, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Petrolatum, Glyceryl Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Triethanolamine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Triolein, Disodium EDTA, Stearamide AMP, Carbomer, Hydroxystearic Acid, Tocopherol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Advanced GoFresh Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Antiperspirant 150ml Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Glycine, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

3 x 1 ℮