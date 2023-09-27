We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Love of My Life Rosie Walsh

The Love of My Life Rosie Walsh

£5.50

£5.50/each

The Love of My Life Rosie Walsh
** From Rosie Walsh, the author of the million copy bestselling sensation The Man Who Didn't Call, comes another OMG love story, The Love of My Life **'Dazzling' Lisa Jewell'I couldn't put it down' Jane Fallon'An absolute triumph' Jill Mansell'It made me cry, smile and hug my own loved ones a little tighter' Beth O'LearyI have held you every night for ten years and I didn't even know your name. We have a child together. A dog, a house.Who are you?Emma loves her husband Leo and their young daughter Ruby: she'd do anything for them. But almost everything she's told them about herself is a lie.And she might just have got away with it, if it weren't for her husband's job. Leo is an obituary writer and Emma is a well-known marine biologist, so, when she suffers a serious illness, Leo copes by doing what he knows best - reading and writing about her life. But as he starts to unravel her past, he discovers the woman he loves doesn't really exist. Even her name is fictitious.When the very darkest moments of Emma's past life finally emerge, she must somehow prove to Leo that she really is the woman he always thought she was . . . But first, she must tell him about the love of her other life.'Stunning' Daily Mail'A winning combination of big emotions and didn't-see-that-coming twist' Good Housekeeping
Rosie Walsh has lived and travelled all over the world, working as a documentary producer and writer. The Love of My Life is her second novel under her own name; The Man Who Didn't Call, which was her first, sold over a million copies worldwide.She lives in Devon with her partner and two children.
