Pinch of Nom Budget Affordable

Recipes you'll love - that won't break the bank.Seventy-five incredibly tasty, satisfying and low-cost recipes from the authors of the bestselling Pinch of Nom series.Pinch of Nom Budget is bursting with slimming-friendly meals and desserts that bring all the flavour for a fraction of the cost. From cheeky fakeaways and hearty one-pan meals to mouthwatering sweet treats, this food feels so indulgent that you'd never guess it's also wallet friendly. There are simple methods for air fryers, slow cookers and electric pressure cookers, giving you loads of flexibility.Thanks to bold flavours, delicious recipes and affordable ingredients, Pinch of Nom Budget has your mealtimes sorted.'By reinventing old favourites, trying classic flavours in new ways and making the most of our store cupboard, we've put together our most affordable collection of recipes yet. We hope that this book helps to make life a bit easier for you, with recipes that you look forward to eating every day.' - Kate & Kay Allinson
Record-breaking bestselling authors Kate and Kay Allinson are the creators of Pinch of Nom, a food blog with the aim of teaching people how to cook. Pinch of Nom is the UK's most visited food blog with an active and engaged online community of over 3 million followers. Their first book, Pinch of Nom, was the fastest-selling cookbook of all time. The pair once owned a restaurant together on the Wirral, where Kate was head chef, and today they continue to share healthy, slimming-friendly recipes on their huge online platform.
