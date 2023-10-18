Pinch of Nom Budget Affordable

Recipes you'll love - that won't break the bank. Seventy-five incredibly tasty, satisfying and low-cost recipes from the authors of the bestselling Pinch of Nom series. Pinch of Nom Budget is bursting with slimming-friendly meals and desserts that bring all the flavour for a fraction of the cost. From cheeky fakeaways and hearty one-pan meals to mouthwatering sweet treats, this food feels so indulgent that you'd never guess it's also wallet friendly. There are simple methods for air fryers, slow cookers and electric pressure cookers, giving you loads of flexibility. Thanks to bold flavours, delicious recipes and affordable ingredients, Pinch of Nom Budget has your mealtimes sorted. 'By reinventing old favourites, trying classic flavours in new ways and making the most of our store cupboard, we've put together our most affordable collection of recipes yet. We hope that this book helps to make life a bit easier for you, with recipes that you look forward to eating every day.' - Kate & Kay Allinson