Promise Me Jill Mansell

Promise Me Jill Mansell

£5.50

£5.50/each

Promise Me Jill Mansell
A witty, heartwarming story of love, life and second chances set in the idyllic Cotswolds, from the glorious Jill Mansell.'I completely adored it . . . Brimming with warmth, heart and jolly good fun' Cathy Bramley'An absolute joy from start to finish' Veronica Henry'Jill knocks it right out of the park with this fabulous story of love and friendship' Milly JohnsonOne minute Lou is happily employed, with a perfect flat. The next, her home and job have gone. Suddenly she has to start over.The last thing Lou wants is to move to a tiny Cotswolds village. She certainly doesn't intend to work for curmudgeonly eighty-year-old Edgar Allsopp. But Edgar is about to make her the kind of promise nobody could ignore. In return, she secretly vows to help him fall in love with life again.Foxwell is also home to Remy, whose charm and charisma are proving hard to ignore. But Lou hasn't recovered from the last time she fell for a charmer. She needs a distraction - and luckily one's about to turn up.Secrets never stay hidden for long in Foxwell, nor are promises always kept. And no one could guess what lies ahead...
'The queen of witty, heart-warming, feel-good love stories' Red; 'One of my favourite writers' Katie FfordeJill Mansell started writing fiction while working in the NHS, after she read a magazine article that inspired her to join a local creative writing class. She has since written over twenty Sunday Times bestsellers, including Should I Tell You, And Now You're Back, It Started With A Secret, Maybe This Time, This Could Change Everything and You And Me, Always, and her books have sold over 13 million copies around the world.Jill's hobbies include buying stationery, particularly magical new colours of ink for the fountain pen she uses to write all her books. She lives in Bristol with her family.Jill keeps in touch with her readers on Twitter - @JillMansell - and Facebook - /OfficialJillMansell.
