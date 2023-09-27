Promise Me Jill Mansell

A witty, heartwarming story of love, life and second chances set in the idyllic Cotswolds, from the glorious Jill Mansell. 'I completely adored it . . . Brimming with warmth, heart and jolly good fun' Cathy Bramley 'An absolute joy from start to finish' Veronica Henry 'Jill knocks it right out of the park with this fabulous story of love and friendship' Milly Johnson One minute Lou is happily employed, with a perfect flat. The next, her home and job have gone. Suddenly she has to start over. The last thing Lou wants is to move to a tiny Cotswolds village. She certainly doesn't intend to work for curmudgeonly eighty-year-old Edgar Allsopp. But Edgar is about to make her the kind of promise nobody could ignore. In return, she secretly vows to help him fall in love with life again. Foxwell is also home to Remy, whose charm and charisma are proving hard to ignore. But Lou hasn't recovered from the last time she fell for a charmer. She needs a distraction - and luckily one's about to turn up. Secrets never stay hidden for long in Foxwell, nor are promises always kept. And no one could guess what lies ahead...