Disney Crackers 12 pack

Not for sale to persons under 12 years of age. NEC: 12 x 0.000624g

FIREWORKS SUITABLE FOR INDOOR USE. MUST BE SOLD AS PACKAGED

12" Christmas Cracker approx - CATEGORY F1 Not for sale to persons under 12 years of age. NEC: 12 x 0.000624g SAFETY INFORMATION! DO NOT PULL SNAP OUTSIDE PARTY CRACKER. PULL CRACKER AWAY FROM FACE, FOOD AND DRINKS. Do not pull near eyes or ears. Pull both ends at arms length firmly and sharply. Do not remove snap. 12 Christmas Crackers Crackers contain a decoration, hat, snap and motto. WARNING! Keep away from small children due to small parts which could represent a choking hazard. Please retain this information for future reference.

Each Cracker Includes a Character Board Decoration that You can Hang on Your Tree

Pack of 12 Crackers Size: 12 Inch Crackers Includes 6 Designs- 1 Mickey Design, 1 Olaf Design, 1 Buzz Design, 1 Stitch Design, 1 Tinkerbell Deisng, 1 Simba Design Pack Includes 12 Board Hanging Decs (6 Designs) All of Our Crackers Have Plastic Free Content Each Cracker Includes a Character Board Decoration that You can Hang on Your Tree

