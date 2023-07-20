Colmans Singapore Noodles Mix 24g

Seasoning mix with curry spice for Singapore style noodles

Enjoy a delicious Singapore-style fakeaway meal within minutes with Colman's Big Night In Singapore Noodles Recipe Mix. There’s nothing fake about its rich flavour though, and it could save you a bob or two as well. It’s a win-win. With our carefully selected blend of curry spices, this seasoning mix is free from artificial colours, preservatives and added MSG. When you’ve got our Singapore Noodles Recipe Mix on hand, all you’ll need is some rice noodles, chicken, onion, red bell pepper and spring onions to whip up a delicious meal. Cook the noodles as per packet instructions first. Then add the chicken, diced onions and peppers to a wok and cook for 5–6 minutes until cooked through. Mix the Colman's seasoning with 100 ml of water, pour into the wok and add the noodles. Stir-fry for 2 more minutes, then add the spring onions and that’s it – you can now enjoy the rich, full flavour of Colman's Singapore-style noodles! Alternatively, you can swap the noodles for rice or combine our spice mix with diced tofu or plant-based meat. Let your imagination run wild and add your favourite flavour combinations to create your perfect family meal. At Colman's, we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes to deliver great-tasting family favourites. We provide the sauce, you provide the imagination – what will you rustle up for your gang today? Discover the rest of our packet mixes and cooking sauces, including our Cheddar Cheese Sauce Mix, and learn more about Colman's by visiting our website. This recipe mix comes in paper packaging. Please recycle.

Whip up your own full-on-flavour version of your favourite takeaway with Colman’s Big Night In Singapore Noodles Recipe Mix An aromatic seasoning mix of curry spices that lets you enjoy delicious Singapore-style noodles within minutes Our Singapore Noodles Recipe Mix contains no artificial colours, preservatives or added MSG, and comes in an easy-to-use, recyclable paper pack With this spice mix, you can make tasty Singapore Noodles in just 3 simple steps Like mixing it up? Combine our seasoning mix with rice to create a delicious fried rice dish This Colman's recipe mix provides 4 servings so that you can always have a quick and easy family meal at hand

Pack size: 24G

Ingredients

Iodised salt, potassium chloride, curry spice mix (9%) (coriander, cumin, turmeric, pepper, aniseed, cinnamon, fennel seed, ginger, lovage root, cayenne pepper, allspice), coriander, hydrolysed corn protein, ginger, soy sauce powder (soy sauce (SOYBEANS, WHEAT), salt, maltodextrin), yeast extract, sugar, starch, garlic powder† (3.4%), corn oil, cayenne pepper, salt, SESAME oil, SHRIMP powder, spice mix, flavourings (contain CELERY). May contain egg, milk, mustard and other cereals containing gluten †From sustainable agriculture

Allergy Information

May Contain: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Oats, Rye Contains: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Produce of

Germany

Net Contents

23g ℮