Tesco Chocolate Surprise Cake

£15.00

£15.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/16 of a cake
Energy
1104kJ
264kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
13.1g

high

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
23.6g

high

26%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1842kJ / 440kcal

Chocolate and vanilla sponge cake filled and coated in chocolate frosting and a hidden centre of chocolate decorations. Decorated with chocolate frosting, frosting and chocolate decorations.
Layers of chocolate and vanilla sponge, with chocolate frosting and a hidden centre of chocolate goodies (chocolate wheat crunchies and milk chocolate curls). Fully coated in chocolate frosting and hand topped with chocolate decorations.Hidden Centre Chocolate and vanilla sponge with a hidden centre of chocolate goodies

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Chocolate (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Flavouring, Vanilla Extract], Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (2%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract, Flavouring], Palm Kernel Oil, Glucose Syrup, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Rice Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Shea Kernel Oil, Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulators (Potassium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Dried Egg White, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Wheat Gluten, Honey, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Flavouring, Colour (Algal Carotenes).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Preparation and Usage

<figure class="table"><table><tbody><tr><td colspan="3" rowspan="1">Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts. </td></tr></tbody></table></figure>

