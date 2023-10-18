Tesco Chocolate Surprise Cake
£15.00
£15.00/each
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Chocolate (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Flavouring, Vanilla Extract], Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (2%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract, Flavouring], Palm Kernel Oil, Glucose Syrup, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Rice Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Shea Kernel Oil, Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulators (Potassium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Dried Egg White, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Wheat Gluten, Honey, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Flavouring, Colour (Algal Carotenes).
Allergy Information
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/16 of a cake (60g)
|Energy
|1842kJ / 440kcal
|1104kJ / 264kcal
|Fat
|21.8g
|13.1g
|Saturates
|8.7g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|55.8g
|33.5g
|Sugars
|39.4g
|23.6g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.9g
|Protein
|4.4g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.16g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
