Lindt Teddy Augmented Reality Advent Calendar 250g

TEDDY milk chocolate TEDDY & GOLD REINDEER Milk chocolate Swiss milk chocolate Napolitains LINDOR mini milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling Milk chocolate Snowdrops with a creamy double milk filling (47%) LINDT SUSTAINABILITY www.lindt.com LINDT & SPRÜNGLI COCOA FARMING PROGRAM

Join TEDDY on an adventure behind every door! Bring the Lindt TEDDY Advent calendar to life with 24 Augmented Reality Christmas adventures. A heart-warming story keeping you captivated throughout the 24 day countdown to Christmas, accompanied by the finest milk chocolate surprises. Enjoy the magic of Christmas with Lindt TEDDY.

For over 175 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients. Their dedication, passion and skill has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces including the Lindt TEDDY and his friends - the perfect way to show you care.

Pack size: 250G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Nuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Walnuts Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Net Contents

250g