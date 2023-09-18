We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Lindt Teddy Augmented Reality Advent Calendar 250g
image 1 of Lindt Teddy Augmented Reality Advent Calendar 250gimage 2 of Lindt Teddy Augmented Reality Advent Calendar 250g

Lindt Teddy Augmented Reality Advent Calendar 250g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£12.00

£4.80/100g

TEDDY milk chocolate TEDDY & GOLD REINDEER Milk chocolate Swiss milk chocolate Napolitains LINDOR mini milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling Milk chocolate Snowdrops with a creamy double milk filling (47%)LINDT SUSTAINABILITYwww.lindt.comLINDT & SPRÜNGLICOCOA FARMING PROGRAM
Join TEDDY on an adventure behind every door!Bring the Lindt TEDDY Advent calendar to life with 24 Augmented Reality Christmas adventures.A heart-warming story keeping you captivated throughout the 24 day countdown to Christmas, accompanied by the finest milk chocolate surprises.Enjoy the magic of Christmas with Lindt TEDDY.
For over 175 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients.Their dedication, passion and skill has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces including the Lindt TEDDY and his friends - the perfect way to show you care.
Pack size: 250G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Nuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, WalnutsContains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Net Contents

250g

Lindt TEDDY Milk Chocolate (100g)3x Lindt TEDDY & GOLD REINDEER Milk Chocolate (10g)5x Lindt Swiss Milk Chocolate Napolitains6x LINDOR Mini Milk Chocolate Truffles6x L6x Lindt Milk Chocolate Snowdrops with a Creamy Double Milk Fillling

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Nuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, WalnutsContains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

STORE IN A COOL AND DRY PLACEBest before: see base

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2272 kJ / 544 kcal
Fat32g
- of which saturates19g
Carbohydrate56g
- of which sugars54g
Protein7.2g
Salt0.32g

View all Advent Calendars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here