ME TO YOU HOODED BLANKET

Enjoy the ultimate snuggly night in with this adorable Tatty Teddy hooded blanket. The hood features Tatty Teddy's cute face complete with patches and blue nose, while further down the blanket there's a mitten-style pocket for each hand. All tied up with a pretty purple ribbon and illustrated label, this would make a brilliant Christmas or birthday gift for someone special.

GENUINE TATTY TEDDY by ME TO YOU – unique and instantly recognisable with grey fur, a cute blue nose and patches, Tatty Teddy has captured millions of hearts all over the world with a timeless message of love, happiness and friendship