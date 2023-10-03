Real Techniques Face Base Set

This product is available for delivery or collection until 05/11/2023

©2023 Paris Presents Incorporated. Real Techniques, RT® and its trade dress are registered trademarks in the U.S., Australia, and other countries.

Short, dense bristles seamlessly define + sculpt the contours of your face for a lifted look

Professionally designed cubed head provides maximum coverage. The flat top effortlessly applies + blends while the corners easily reach the under the eyes, nose + around the mouth

Face base set 4 curated brushes for buffing + stippling cream formulations with ease RT® 256 Ultra buff brush Professionally designed cubed head provides maximum coverage. The flat top effortlessly applies + blends while the corners easily reach the under the eyes, nose + around the mouth RT® 257 Small conceal brush Precision, cubed head gives the ultimate spot coverage RT® 258 Flat contour brush Short, dense bristles seamlessly define + sculpt the contours of your face for a lifted look R® 402 Setting brush Soft, fluffy bristles precisely dust on highlighting + setting powders for natural illumination Use with creams, foundation, concealer, contour, + powders

