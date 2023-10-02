Tesco Finest Turkey Parcel with Apple, Sage and Red Onion Stuffing 1Kg

Boneless turkey fillet with added water with an apple, sage and red onion stuffing wrapped in smoked streaky bacon with added water.

Pack size: 1KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey (64%), Smoked Streaky Bacon with Added Water (7%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate)], Pork, Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Salt, Red Onion, Potato Starch, Apple, Yeast, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Pea Starch, Sage, Parsley, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid). Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU turkey and pork.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

1kg e