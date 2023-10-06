Tesco Finest French Trimmed Crackling Pork Loin Rack 0.9 - 1.3kg (Serves 5)

British rind-on bone-in pork loin with added water, with a truffle and garlic infused melt, salt and pepper rub and fresh rosemary.

An expertly trimmed rack of Finest outdoor bred British pork sirloin, hand scored for beautifully crisp crackling. Basted for succulence and filled with a black truffle and garlic infused melt for a wonderful depth of flavour. Succulent & Tender With a decadent black truffle and garlic melt. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (82%), Garlic and Truffle Butter (9%) [Butter (Milk), Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Maize Starch, Black Summer Truffle, Parsley, Black Pepper, Flavouring], Water, Sea Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Rosemary, Black Peppercorns, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Pimento Powder, Rosemary Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

min. 5 Servings

Preparation and Usage