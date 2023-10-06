We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest French Trimmed Crackling Pork Loin Rack 0.9 - 1.3kg (Serves 5)

Tesco Finest French Trimmed Crackling Pork Loin Rack 0.9 - 1.3kg (Serves 5)

£18.20

£14.00/kg

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 4+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 21/12 or later

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 157g
Energy
2128kJ
513kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
40.0g

high

57%of the reference intake
Saturates
15.7g

high

79%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.35g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1355kJ / 326kcal

British rind-on bone-in pork loin with added water, with a truffle and garlic infused melt, salt and pepper rub and fresh rosemary.
An expertly trimmed rack of Finest outdoor bred British pork sirloin, hand scored for beautifully crisp crackling. Basted for succulence and filled with a black truffle and garlic infused melt for a wonderful depth of flavour.Succulent & Tender With a decadent black truffle and garlic melt. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (82%), Garlic and Truffle Butter (9%) [Butter (Milk), Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Maize Starch, Black Summer Truffle, Parsley, Black Pepper, Flavouring], Water, Sea Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Rosemary, Black Peppercorns, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Pimento Powder, Rosemary Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

min. 5 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Pour the truffle melt cooking juices over sliced pork or add juices to gravy for extra flavour.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

