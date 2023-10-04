Dove Men Plus Care Clean Comfort Bodywash & Socks

Dove Men + Care Clean Comfort Bodywash & Socks

Looking for something special for a man who likes to take great care of himself? Look no further – you’ve found the perfect gift for him in the Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body Wash & Socks Gift Set. Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of male strength: one with care at its centre. Because we believe that care makes a man stronger, this set of gifts for him features a full-size Dove Men+Care Hydrating Clean Comfort 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash, and a pair of chunky ankle socks (in size 7–11) that team up to protect his skin and keep him stylish and comfortable all day. Not only does the body wash leave him feeling refreshed and re-energised with a clean and crisp scent, but it also gives him healthier, smoother skin after just one shower thanks to 24-hour MicroMoisture technology, providing continuous nourishment throughout the day. Packaged in a ready-to-give box, this set makes a perfect all-year-round gift that provides the care he needs to feel confident and strong. Our gift sets are engineered for men, so you know he’ll have comfortable, cared for skin that’s reliably fresh all day. Help him feel his best no matter the occasion with Dove Men+Care.

Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body Wash & Socks Gift Set features two gifts for him: a full-size Dove Men+Care body wash and a pair of exclusive ankle socks Dove Men+Care Hydrating Clean Comfort 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash 400 ml is infused with MicroMoisture technology which protects his skin against dryness, making it feel healthy and strong The body wash features a fresh lemon and cedarwood scent to leave him feeling relaxed and re-energised Dove Men+Care socks included in our gift set are the perfect way for your stylish man to add a subtle pattern to any outfit This set of gifts for men comes in a beautiful, ready-to-give box Treat your family and friends to this Dove Men+Care gift set – the perfect gift for any occasion

Ingredients

DOVE MEN+CARE CLEAN COMFORT BODYWASH 250ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, Lauric Acid, Palmitic Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Isethionate, Citric Acid, Hydroxystearic Acid, PPG-6, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140, CI 42090

Produce of

Germany