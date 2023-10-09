We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Stuffed Turkey Breast Joint 1.172kg (Serves 6)

£16.00

£13.68/kg

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
974kJ
231kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
6.9g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.02g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 650kJ / 154kcal

British skinless, boneless basted turkey breast joint with added water and pork, sage and onion stuffing, garnished with a shingle of smoked streaky bacon with added water.
FROM TRUSTED FARMS Basted for succulence with a flavoursome bacon shingle Our British turkeys are carefully selected and reared to a high standard of welfare by our trusted farmers This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Pack size: 1.17KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (73%), Pork, Sage and Onion Stuffing (15%) [Pork, Onion, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Kibbled Onion, Sage, Parsley, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Garlic, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Smoked Streaky Bacon with Added Water (8%) [Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, Turkey Extract, Maize Starch, Salt, Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Shiitake Mushroom, Kelp, Star Anise.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British turkey and pork.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

1.172kg e

